Voodoo threats helped entice Nigerian women

DOZENS of women, coerced into human-trafficking and prostitution by voodoo threats, were kept in squalid conditions in cave houses when they arrived in Spain.

But the Guardia Civil, in collaboration with the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and the authorities in Nigeria, where the women were recruited, have busted a crime gang there in one of the largest European operations against human-trafficking in Europe.

Police officers carried out 41 house searches in the Spanish areas of Alicante, Almeria, Barcelona, Cantabria, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, Navarra, Sevilla, Toledo and Vizcaya, and in Manchester.

And bank accounts used by the gang to launder more than 300,000 euros from the illicit activities have been blocked.

The investigation began when one of the underage victims filed a complaint with the police. She reported being coerced into trafficking by voodoo threats in Nigeria.

She was among the victims transferred from Nigeria to Europe, via Libya and Italy. Then, once in Spain, the women were kept in disgusting conditions in Almerian cave houses, where they were exploited as prostitutes to pay off the so-called 30,000-euro debt each, they were said to owe to the criminals.

The highly-active, Nigerian network was linked to the EIYE brotherhood, and one of the gang’s most important members was a well-known DJ in Nigeria.

He was arrested when returning from his country, where he was recording a music video. His main role was to transfer the victims to Spain, and organise sexual exploitation in several of the country’s provinces.

In all, the operation resulted in 89 arrests, while 39 victims were safeguarded.