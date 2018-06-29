Volunteers needed

WE are looking for volunteers to help with trapping and transporting cats/kittens. You will need lots of patience, but your expenses will be paid. Please contact us if you can help.

Ladies’ clothes

We urgently need ladies’ tops, shoes and dresses to sell in our shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino), which is open seven days a week, 10-6pm.

We also require cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale. If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.

Anything’s possible!

Do you live in the UK but would like to adopt one of our lovely cats? Do you have to relocate there, and are worried about how to move your cat? It’s easier, and less expensive, than you might think!

The services of The Animal Mover allow us to send cats and kittens (from four months old) to the UK, including Scotland, Ireland and the Channel Islands. They deliver the cat to your door, and you can even spread the cost over three months.

Microchip offer!

If your pet cat doesn’t have a microchip, you’re breaking the law. Most people know that it’s a legal requirement for dogs to have microchips, but this also applies to cats.

Along with a collars and tags, they are the best way of getting your pets back if they go missing. Tomorrow (Saturday) is the final day of our microchip offer of just 23 euros.

Our vets at Vet Express behind Gran Sur, Yaiza in Los Cristianos and Don Perro in Las Chafiras are all taking part. Contact us for your unique promotion code, stating which of our vets you want to use, and whether it’s for a dog or cat. Pop your pet to your chosen vet, and give them the code and 23 euros. Don’t be a law breaker!

Adoptions

Looking to adopt a cat? Would you like to give a furry friend the love and safety it deserves? As well as an abundance of kittens, we have lots of adult cats who would love to be snuggled up on someone’s sofa today. There are males and females, ranging from 18 months to seven years. All are leukaemia negative, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

If you are interested, please contact us via Facebook or our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com or ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) after 6pm on 6712 82773. We are sure there is a purrfect one for you! All cats are adopted with a week’s trial in your home.