Vital drugs’ bust halts supply line

FISHERMEN searching the high seas for tuna, supposedly, were caught with a haul of 1,500 tons of hashish after being reeled in by patient Guardia Civil officers.

Four men from Morocco and three from the fishing boat’s base, on La Palma, were arrested after being intercepted heading for that island on Sunday.

It was believed that they were returning there in the hope of selling their load at Monday´s Los Indianos celebrations.

The Askana Primero boat was built in Mogan, Gran Canaria, in 1997, and the owner had one of the highly-sought-after licences to catch valuable red tuna.

There are just 245 Canarian boats with this privilege, which allows them to patrol the more-remote fishing grounds.

But for several months, authorities had been suspicious of the craft, which met up with a boat from Morocco on Saturday near Fuerteventura.

Later, the crew were intercepted heading for La Palma and escorted into Los Cristianos on Sunday morning.

There was an anxious wait for the go-ahead to search the vessel, and then, just before 3pm, the officers were able to uncover the mystery cargo.

Part of the port was sealed as officers raided the boat, moored at the pontoon nearest the old beach. The drug haul was brought off the boat on large brown bags and taken, initially, to the port office on the quayside.

Much of the rest of the port went about its normal business, and a small, luxury, cruise ship was moored on the same quayside.

Just beyond the pontoons, other fishermen were unloading their tuna catches under the watchful eyes of the port authorities, who check tuna against weight and quota allowances.

A police source said the officers had been investigating the drug-smuggling group for some time, and were waiting for the right time to pounce.

This was one of the biggest drug hauls in recent years in Tenerife, and one of the most important drug-busts made in the Canary Islands.

Morocco had long been a source for hashish making its way to the Canaries and beyond. But this major supply route for drugs has now been halted.