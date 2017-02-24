Valenchino sell-out

SAN MIGUEL Lions Club enjoyed its Charity “Valenchino” at China Town, Trebol, in Costa del Silencio, last Sunday, and a big thanks to all who supported the sold-out event.

The quiz was won by a Los Cristianos group, led by good friends Wendy and Clive, who is a former Lion.

Entertainers Gary Jay and Janie Jal (pictured), who were fantastic, had everyone singing along and dancing.

Thanks to the management and staff at China Town, not

forgetting our our own Lions for helping, especially organisers Anne, Susan and Dave G.

Our next fund-raiser, in early March, will be a Sixties’ do, with maybe some music from the Seventies and Eighties as well.

“All information for this event will be on our Club’s Facebook page, so check it out for all information,” says Club Secretary

Ralph Solomon.