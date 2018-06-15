Update on Brenda

WE recently held a fundraiser for Brenda after she snapped her cruciate ligament, and needed surgery to fix it. It took place at Polygon Bar in Los Cristianos, and was very successful.

We raised enough money to cover her operation, with a little extra left over which will contribute to future, arthritis treatment. Despite being a very complicated surgery, it went well, and she is now on the road to recovery.

She is currently in a foster home, and it will take several weeks for her to get over it completely. Nevertheless, we would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who participated in and attended the event.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.

Also, to see daily photos of the walks that take place at K9, like the facebook page Voluntarios del Refugio K9.

Ways you can help

If you wish to support K9 animal refuge, and contribute towards the safe rescue and adoption of abandoned dogs and cats, we would be very appreciative.

You can buy our merchandise (T-shirts, vests, key rings, wristbands and more) at K9, sponsor one of our dogs via our website, and donate money via our website, or cash at our refuge. We also welcome donations of food and other items.

Also, you can become a volunteer dog walker by calling us, or simply popping by, during our opening hours. Remember to keep an eye on our website or Facebook page for any fund-raising events which you may like to attend.

K9 are often looking for people travelling to Germany, and other locations, to accompany dogs which have found new homes outside Tenerife. We are currently looking for flights to Munich or Stuttgart, so, if you are able to accompany our dogs during their flights, please contact us ASAP.