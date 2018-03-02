Unlucky five hurt on danger stretch

FIVE men aged 21-55, were all injured in a collision between two cars on a notoriously-dangerous Malaga mountain road between San Pedro de Alcantara and Ronda on Monday morning.

Four of the men, with minor injuries, were taken to the Serrania Hospital before being discharged a few hours later.

The crash was the latest to occur on the notorious stretch of road, and it coincided with same day that a new, average-speed camera system was installed on the same access road to Ronda from the Costa del Sol.

It was put there in a bid by the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) to reduce the number of accidents on this single-lane road.

It is the first such system to be installed in the province of Malaga, and it covers the stretch between Kilometres 28 and 30.5 in both directions.

Motorists will be fined for exceeding an average speed of 60km/h between those points. And, with two fixed radars and two mobile moedls already in use, the 48km road is now the most heavily-monitored in Malaga.

In 2015, there were 70 accidents recorded, involving 56 vehicles, in which five people died, four suffered serious injuries and 47 others were hurt.