Unlucky black cats

Cats Welfare news

IT’S a problem shared everywhere, and certainly here in Tenerife; black cats are hard to rehome!

Through no fault of their own, sometimes it’s down to age-old superstition, but also people tend to choose “prettier”, coloured cats. Here are a few reasons why you should own a black cat.

Black cats were worshipped in ancient Egypt, and owning one was thought to bring good luck.

Black goes with everything. Black cats won’t clash with your decor, or what you’re wearing.

Most black cats are not actually black at all, but a mix of all sorts of dark colours. Look at a black cat in the sun, and you’ll see all sorts of shades.

There are many famous black cats such as Salem, from Sabrina the teenage witch, Binx from Hocus Pocus, and Isis from Star Trek.

Because they’re so beautiful, they photograph amazingly. All you have to do is put them in a good light, and watch their features really show.

They’re exotic. Black cats are described as “sleek”, and look like miniature panthers.

They’re healthy. Research has shown that black coats have evolved separately many times in different species, indicating dark fur as a survival benefit, meaning black cats are more resistant to diseases.

But, simply, the best reason to adopt a black cat is because black cats are the least likely to be adopted!

Still missing

Angelo still hasn’t been found. He was born deaf, so is unlikely to respond to being called. He went missing in the Ten Bel area, Las Galletas, nearly two weeks ago. He has a microchip fitted, so can be identified. PLEASE, if you see him around, contact Annette on 6428 77706, or contact Cats Welfare.

Fostering

We are in urgent need of people, in their own homes, to bottle-feed kittens. No experience is needed, and we will supply all the milk – and support! Message us on Facebook, or contact us via our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com

Adoptions

Please consider adopting a kitten/cat from us. Contact us via our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com or ring/whatsapp Maria (English) on 6466 29129, seven days a week 9am-6pm, or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm on 6712 82773. All cats go on a week’s trial, in your home, so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items can be dropped in to the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.

Shop volunteers

We are desperately short of volunteers who can spare a few hours a week, either mornings or afternoons. Never worked in a shop before? No problem. You won’t be on your own, and full training is given. Facebook PM to ask questions, or have a no-obligation chat.