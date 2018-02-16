Unhealthy German rescued

A GERMAN with a serious health problem, on a hiking trip in La Palma, was rescued on Wednesday by a helicopter crew.

A call was made at around 1.20pm to the Canarian Emergency Services, requesting assistance for the 60-year-old.

When the ambulance crew finally reached the man they assessed his situation, in the deep Las Augustias ravine in El Pas, and decided a helicopter rescue was inevitable.

The man was eventually lifted out and transferred to the nearest hospital for treatment.