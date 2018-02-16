Unhealthy German rescued
A GERMAN with a serious health problem, on a hiking trip in La Palma, was rescued on Wednesday by a helicopter crew.
A call was made at around 1.20pm to the Canarian Emergency Services, requesting assistance for the 60-year-old.
When the ambulance crew finally reached the man they assessed his situation, in the deep Las Augustias ravine in El Pas, and decided a helicopter rescue was inevitable.
The man was eventually lifted out and transferred to the nearest hospital for treatment.
Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=40135
Posted by admin on Feb 16 2018. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.