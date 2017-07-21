Underwater museum making such a splash

THE underwater Museo Atlántico (Atlantic Museum), in the Lanzarote sea, opened in 10th January to much acclaim, and is now showing 300 sculptures by British artist Jason deCaires Taylor.

It is the first project of its kind in Europe, but it’s not Taylor’s first such scheme. In 2006, he created an underwater sculpture park in Grenada, in the Antilles, and in 2009 he opened MUSA (Museo Subacuático de Arte), submerging 500 sculptures off the coast of Cancún, in Mexico.

The museum occupies 2,500sq/m at the bottom of Las Coloradas bay, south of the island, and has two aims: one artistic and the other conservationist.

The sculptures are made of pH neutral cement to create an artificial reef, which, over time, will help the marine biomass flourish.

The museum, promoted by Lanzarote authorities and co-financed by the Canarian Government, enjoys the greatest international media impact of all the Islands, says regional tourism chief Mariate Lorenzo.

And in case you are wondering, there are two options for visitors to view the contents: snorkelling or scuba-diving, which requires authorisation to dive to depths of 12 metres.