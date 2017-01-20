An underwater museum? Just take a deep breath!

A SPECTACULAR underwater museum has opened, off the coast of Lanzarote, and is the first of its kind in Europe.

The Museo Atlantico has been put together, bit by bit, by British eco-artist Jason deCaires Taylor.

It is 14 metres below the surface and features dozens of humanoid sculptures, based on real people. And, as you would expect, it has an eerie appearance, and only scuba divers and snorkellers are able to view it.

The museum, which opened last week, is situated in Coloradas Bay, on the south coast of the island.

It contains more than 300 sculptures and a special habitat for native marine life. There is also an underwater garden, cactus-human hybrid sculptures, and groups of “people”, using their phones or taking selfies.

Taylor, who spent more than two years on the project, conceived it as a triple statement, regarding climate change, the human condition, and our relationship with nature.

He is also the brains behind an underwater sculpture park in the Caribbean, hailed by the National Geographic Magazine as one of the greatest wonders of the world.