The new UK tax year: What changes from April?

THE new UK tax year starts on 6th April 2018. What changes may affect expatriates in Spain?

Personal allowance: The amount of UK income you can earn tax-free increases slightly from £11,500 to £11,850. Although previous governments suggested removing this benefit for non-resident British nationals, most expatriates are still eligible. Some expect this could change with Brexit.

Dividend allowance: This falls from £5,000 to £2,000. While this may affect those with large portfolios of shares, non-UK residents could still receive dividends tax-free in the UK through the ‘disregarded income’ regime. However, expatriates can access alternative tax-efficient investment opportunities.

Gift exemption: UK inheritance liability can be mitigated by gifting money/assets within your lifetime. The tax-free threshold remains frozen at £3,000, but you can carry forward any unused allowance from the previous year. With good estate planning, expatriates can potentially establish more effective ways to pass their legacy to chosen heirs tax efficiently.

Family home allowance: Increasing from £100,000 to £125,000 per person, this provides extra relief when passing on a main UK home to direct descendants. The good news for expatriates is that an overseas property qualifies, provided it is your main home (although local inheritance taxes may still apply).

Capital gains tax exemption: This tracks inflation by increasing to £11,700 (£5,850 for most trusts). Non-UK residents have only recently attracted capital gains taxes on the sale of UK residential property (on growth accrued since April 2015). From next April, commercial UK property is expected to become liable. If this affects you, review your options now to reduce future liabilities.

The lifetime allowance: This is the combined value of pension benefits you can hold before attracting higher taxation. The £1 million allowance for 2017/18 rises with inflation, allowing you to accrue an extra £30,000 in pension benefits without incurring 25% or 55% tax penalties. Even with this extra allowance, today’s high transfer values for ‘final salary’ pensions make it easier to trigger lifetime allowance penalties. In any case, take regulated advice to establish the best pension solution for your individual circumstances and goals.

Tax thresholds: Higher rate taxpayers will be £340 better off a year, as the upper threshold for 40% income tax rates increases to £46,350. Meanwhile, Scotland introduces a five-band structure, increasing the previous top rate and threshold to 41% and £43,430, and adding a 46% tax band over £150,000.

The State Pension: Increasing 3% in line with inflation, this represents an extra £191 a year for those who started drawing benefits before 6 April 2015; £250 for others. British expatriates settled in the EU before April 2019 will continue to receive cost-of-living increases post-Brexit.

Council tax: If you retain unoccupied UK property (vacant for two years or more), your rates could double, as local authorities gain the power to increase council tax premiums by 100%.

Buy-to-let tax relief: From 6th April, landlords can only deduct 50% of mortgage interest repayments against rental income (previously 75%). This is on course to gradually whittle down to zero by 2020/21.

Overall, this new tax year brings relatively few changes, but it is worth checking you are making the most of all the available opportunities to minimise your tax liabilities, in the UK and Spain. Seek personalised advice from a professional who can guide you on both UK and Spanish tax and the interaction between the two regimes.

Tax rates, scope and reliefs may change. Any statements concerning taxation are based upon our understanding of current taxation laws and practices which are subject to change. Tax information has been summarised; an individual is advised to seek personalised advice.

