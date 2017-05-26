UK politics to drive GBP

AFTER riding high in April, the pound was shot down in May. Over the last month, the GBP/EUR exchange rate has fallen from a high of 1.1949 euros to lows of 1.1563.

Meanwhile, the EUR/GBP exchange rate has strengthened from £0.8368 to £0.8648.

The pound has spent the last few weeks declining gradually in the face of anticipated, UK interest-rate hikes, mixed UK data and concerns that accelerating inflation, coupled with stagnant wage growth, could cripple consumer-spending in the months ahead.

Speculation about next month’s UK election also had an impact on the performance of GBP exchange rates.

Initially, the Conservatives had a 20-point lead against Labour, but the latest polls have shown that advantage reduced to 10.

Things were a lot brighter for the euro, however, with the election of centrist Emmanuel Macron in France, giving the common currency a boost.

Euro gains also occurred in response to the news that Greece would be receiving its next batch of bailout funding, after the nation’s MPs agreed to implement additional, austerity measures.

Over the next few weeks, the UK General Election will be the biggest market-mover.

The common belief is that an increased majority for the Conservatives will improve the Government’s hand in Brexit negotiations, so if PM Theresa May has a landslide victory, the pound could surge.

But a Labour win, or the uncertainty of a coalition outcome, would be pound-negative (initially at least), and we would expect GBP exchange rates to falter.

Other UK news to watch out for includes the nation’s inflation report, and the average-earnings’ figures. If inflation keeps climbing, the Bank of England (BoE) could be forced to reconsider plans to leave exchange rates on hold for the foreseeable future.

However, another month of poor average-earnings would heighten concerns that the UK’s all-important services sector will buckle under the pressure of stymied consumer-spending.

The attitude adopted by the European Central Bank (ECB) will be one of the main causes of euro volatility over the next few weeks.

If the central bank hints that interest rates and quantitative easing will remain unchanged, the euro could stumble.

