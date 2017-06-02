UK inheritance tax reforms

By Paul Montague

(Partner, Blevins Franks)

THE tax year in the UK, which started on 6th April, introduced a new Residential Nil Rate Band for inheritance tax.

Changes to the domicile regime were also meant to come into effect then, but these have now been put on hold until after Thursday’s General Election (8th June).

Liability to UK inheritance tax is based on domicile and not residence. If you are a UK domicile, or are deemed domiciled under HM Revenue & Customs rules, your worldwide estate above £325,000 is liable to tax at 40%. Assets in the UK are liable, regardless of domicile.

You can live in the Canary Isles for many years and remain a UK domicile. It is, however, possible to adopt a domicile of choice in Spain or elsewhere if you cut ties to the UK.

The rules are complex, so you need specialist advice.

Residential Nil Rate Band (RNRB)

A new “family home” allowance is added to the standard £325,000 nil rate band since April. It applies to residential property you have lived in and are leaving to children and grandchildren.

It starts at £100,000 for the 2017/18 tax year, increasing by £25,000 each year until it is £175,000 in 2020/21. From 2021 it should rise in line with inflation.

As with the regular Nil Rate Band, you can transfer the allowance to a spouse or civil partner. This makes a total, potential threshold for a couple of £1m by 2020.

This is a welcome reform for UK nationals, wherever they live. But be aware of the limitations. It applies only to property, and only when it is inherited by direct descendants: children (including adopted and stepchildren) and grandchildren.

This means it will not apply to many trusts, and discretionary trusts, for example, are excluded. But some trusts do qualify, if the property is deemed to pass directly to the beneficiaries.

You need to have lived in the property at some stage, and if you own two or more, just one receives the new allowance.

A limit is imposed. Where an estate (your whole estate and not just property) is worth over £2m, the residential Nil Rate Band is slowly tapered, until estates valued at over £2.2m (in 2020) do not receive this extra allowance.

Domicile regime

The UK’s Summer Budget of 2015 had included various changes to the non-domicile regime, which would have resulted in more people paying inheritance tax.

They should have come into effect on 6th April this year, but on 25th April, the Government put these on hold until after the General Election.

The reform would have meant that those with a UK domicile of origin, returning to live in the UK for over a year, would be deemed to be UK domiciled, making them liable for UK inheritance tax on worldwide assets.

Other changes, meant to apply from April 2017, would have reduced the deemed domicile period from 17 to 15 out of 20 years, and made “enveloped” UK residential property liable to inheritance tax.

We now have to wait to see what happens after the elections, though we would expect these reforms to go ahead at some point.

Cross-border, estate-planning is complex, with many pitfalls. Seek specialist advice to clarify how the new rules affect you, and how to establish the most effective estate plan for your family.

You also need to take Spanish succession tax into account, and the interaction between the two regimes.

Tax rates, scope and reliefs may change, and any statements concerning taxation are based upon our understanding of current taxation laws and practices, which are subject to change.

Tax information has been summarised, so an individual is advised to seek personalised advice.

