UK inflation sends GBP/EUR reeling

HOPES that the Bank of England (BoE) might increase interest rates in the not-too-distant future helped the pound firm against the euro over the first couple of weeks of July. However, recent developments have seen the GBP/EUR exchange rate experience a reversal of fortunes.

Since the beginning of the month, GBP/EUR has fallen from highs of 1.1434 euros to lows of 1.1187. EUR/GBP, on the other hand, peaked at £0.8938, after hitting lows of £0.8745. EUR/USD has been shifting between $1.1320 and $1.1581.

Conflicting comments from high-profile, BoE officials have been the driving force behind GBP/EUR exchange-rate movement in recent weeks, with hints from some that interest rates should be increased soon, lending the pound support. However, BoE rate-hike expectations were dealt a blow, when the UK’s latest inflation figures were published.

The inflation stats revealed an unexpected easing in consumer price pressures in June, a result which eases pressure on the BoE to increase interest rates. GBP/EUR stumbled after the report was published, with Sterling also sliding against a number of the other majors.

Demand for the pound was also weaker, in the face of reports of serious infighting in the Conservative government, about the direction Brexit negotiations should take. With the cabinet divided, the uncertainty surrounding Brexit is likely to persist.

The euro, meanwhile, was bolstered by its negative correlation with the US dollar. Falling Federal Reserve rate-hike expectations, and concerns that President Donald Trump will fail to push through any of his promised tax and spending reforms, have driven the US dollar lower, and boosted EUR exchange rates in the process.

If the UK’s Brexit negations fail to progress positively, the pound could come under increasing strain over the next few weeks. Sterling could also struggle if the odds of the Bank of England increasing interest rates in the near future fall further, because of disappointing domestic data or cautious commentary from policymakers.

However, the euro may also come under pressure if the European Central Bank (ECB) doesn’t start getting a bit more hawkish, with regards to its own policy outlook. Any direction from the ECB about when it might start winding down its quantitative easing scheme will be closely attended to.

