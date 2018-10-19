A two-legged sweetie!

Accion del Sol news

WE are searching for a very special person who could give this gorgeous, little female dog a home. We are unsure as to what has happened to her in the past, but she was collected by Protection Civil, and brought to our refuge.

She is roughly five years old, and is the sweetest dog you could imagine, but, unfortunately, she only has two legs. She’s in very good health and is toilet trained, but she just needs a loving, quiet home, and massive amounts of cuddles.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol