Twitter’s crowd-surfing fan, with his wheelchair!

THE crowd at last weekend’s Resurrection Fest, a heavy-metal festival held every summer in the Galician town of Viveiro, demonstrated how the disabled can overcome barriers.

A young man in a wheelchair was raised above the audience during one concert, giving him a proper view of the stage, and enabling him to enjoy a spot of crowd-surfing.

The on-stage band at the time, Arch Enemy, later shared the video on Twitter, as did many other people.

Festival photographer Daniel Cruz captured the image, and later told the Spanish edition of the HuffPost that the youngster was again hoisted aloft later on.

“With this type of music, it’s common for disabled people to be lifted up,” he said. “It’s a way of taking part… of doing the same things as everyone!”