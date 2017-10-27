Trucking on trains

FRANCE and Spain are working together to develop “rolling

highways” to help remove heavy-goods traffic from the roads and transfer it on to the railways.

The Spanish Ministry for Public Works invited tenders for rolling-highway (RH) operation projects for the Atlantic and Mediterranean rail corridors.

And five proposals from rolling-stock companies have been received: three from Spain and two from France.

The two governments will now consider the proposals, which, as well as technical specifications for wagons and terminals, include details of likely operating costs.

They will form the basis of interest this autumn in operating the rail service.

Íñigo de la Serna, Spanish Minister for Public Works, has also discussed the connection infrastructure and transport issues affecting their two countries in meetings with France’s Transport Minister, Elisabeth Borne.

Both ministers have already highlighted the economic and political commitment being made by Spain, to ensure progress on the development of the Mediterranean and Atlantic rail corridors.