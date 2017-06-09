There May be trouble ahead …

GBP volatility expected

THE pound’s run of losses against the major currencies persisted for the last couple of weeks of May. By the beginning of June, Sterling had fallen to a 2½-month low against the euro and multi-week lows against a number of the other majors.

Over the past two weeks, GBP/EUR has fallen from 1.1618 euros to a low of 1.1399. EUR/GBP, on the other hand, advanced from £0.8662 to £0.8772 in the same period. What’s been happening? A seemingly unending stream of UK election polls were the driving force behind GBP/EUR movement for much of May.

At the beginning of the month, it looked as though the Conservatives would win the election by a landslide, with Theresa May commanding a 20-point lead over Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn.

However, May’s controversial manifesto and embarrassing U-turn on the so-called “Dementia tax” saw the Conservative lead slashed to four points in some polls, and just one point in another by 5th June.

As it had been forecast that an increased majority for the Conservatives would improve the government’s hand during Brexit negotiations, the prospect of the election having a different result entirely, left the pound struggling.

Two, horrific, terror incidents (one in Manchester and another in London) also kept demand for the pound limited. The euro, meanwhile, remained comparatively firm following Emmanuel Macron’s election victory in France.

Polls suggesting that Macron is heading for a slam dunk victory in the June parliamentary elections were also euro-positive. However, EUR exchange-rate gains were a little tempered by rumours about the Greek debt situation, and speculation that the European Central Bank (ECB) has no plans to taper quantitative easing in the near future.

The pound is likely to experience notable volatility over the next couple of weeks, if there is a change in the status quo following the UK general election. If May manages to score the greater majority she hopes for, the pound could climb in the immediate aftermath of the result being announced.

However, if the Conservatives lose seats, if Labour emerges victorious, or if the UK is left with a hung parliament, we could see the GBP/EUR exchange rate tumble to fresh, multi-month lows.

Other news to watch out for includes the French legislative elections (which run from 11th-18th June), and any news relating to Greece’s appeal for debt-relief measures at the upcoming meeting of Eurozone finance ministers.

