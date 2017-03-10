Treehouse’s bad dream!

THIS week saw the last few fixtures played in the current Direct Telecom Pool league. And though the winners and losers had all been decided, league positions were still up for grabs.

Treehouse A, tipped to challenge for the Division One title at the beginning of the season, fell short. But, with two matches left, they still had a chance of finishing third!

First up was a trip to Los Cristianos and a clash with Dreamers A, also in the hunt for that third spot. It was a tight game with neither team prepared to give an inch. Early frames were traded and there was nothing to separate the two teams.

Eventually, Dreamers A made the breakthrough, easing into a slim lead, which they were not prepared to concede. And, eventually, they got over the line first.

The win secured third place for the Los Cristianos team and Gav “the fluke” was in buoyant mood, dreaming of a trophy, But you get nothing for bronze!

Treehouse A had to dust themselves down as they travelled to the Palms Bar in Torviscas for their final game of the season, against Tenerife Hammers A.

With both teams tied on 40 points, this was now a decider for the league’s fourth spot. And, having already warmed up with an earlier game, Treehouse A were favourites.

But Hammers A, determined to finish the season on a high, flew out of the traps, taking early frames.

Treehouse A just couldn’t find a way into the match and Hammers A simply kept punishing them. Fortunately for the visitors, they picked up a couple of frames to avoid the whitewash.

It was a disappointing end to the season for Treehouse A, but they will surely return next season, revitalised!

In Los Abrigos, Phoenix Potters hosted Palms A in a match which, a few weeks ago, looked like being a second-place decider. But the hosts’ form has slipped away and Palms secured the silver medal last week, so, technically, this was a dead rubber. But that didn’t prevent a fine night’s pool.

One of the keys to the Palms’ success this season has been their strength in depth, which was again on display as they blooded team mascot Dave, now affectionately known as Pudsey.

He has been watching and supporting the team for a few weeks, and practising afterwards. The eyes were watching as he made a fine debut.

A bit of fortune was behind his first win over Jamie, another young gun, but his re-match win was well deserved.

It’s another example of the league’s long-time success, and both lads will be excellent players in a couple of years.

The contest was close, but a confident Palms side were always on top. They were ahead 8-1 at one stage, before a late Phoenix rally gave them a bit of respect at 9-3.

Hat-tip to JT, who somehow produced a world-class finish to defeat Pod with a clearance of which Jimmy White would have been proud.

In Division Two, Palms Rebels will be pleased with a mid-table finish in their first season. They took three points off Treehouse B, who picked up the wooden spoon, and you feel that if they can add another player to their ranks, the Rebels could be title challengers next season.

Elsewhere, lightning struck twice. Last week saw James Hammers C win the league after Bluebell B came up short against Hoppy’s A.

And, concluding their league fixtures, Bluebell B again met Hoppy’s A, with revenge in mind. However, the visitors needed a win to avoid the wooden spoon. And, inspired by the previous week’s result, they started well and picked up early frames.

Once in front, they never looked back, and, despite a Bluebell B recovery, Hoppy’s A grabbed the win!

With the regular season wrapped up, all eyes this Tuesday are on individual honours. Gaffers A stalwart Neil, Player of the Tournament in the Scotland match, and Christmas competition winner Paul Blacka, have byes to finals night.

But everyone else will battle to join them. There are seven venues, and the last two men standing will progress. The draw will be made at 7.15pm sharp.