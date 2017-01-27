Training plan for over-30s

ADEJE Council has begun an alternative training scheme for 15 people in the over-30 age bracket, with no qualifications, to work in the catering industry.

Under the “Restur Adeje” plan, they will work towards gaining certificates in basic restaurant and bar work, with both theoretical and practical training, in an industry that offers many work opportunities in Costa Adeje.

Economic Development Councillor Manuel Luis Méndez Martín said: “It’s very important that we provide those seeking work with the right tools and knowledge to enter the thriving labour market here, which is the tourist sector.

“We know there is a section of the local population between the ages of 30 and 40 who have few or no qualifications, so it is fundamental that they have the opportunity to acquire professional certificates to assist them in their search for work.”

The recently-established Association of Canarian Tourism Boroughs, (Adeje, Arona, Guía de Isora, San Bartolomé de Tirajana and Mogán), aims to help the jobless benefit from the tourist industry by creating quality employment.

“So it is imperative that we offer training and specialisation in the production sector,” added Méndez Martín.

The “Restur Adeje” scheme will work to improve the levels of employment among people over 30, who have no professional qualification; nor have completed their studies.

They will be trained as waiters and servers, as well as receiving levels of motivation and knowledge of the sector to meet the employment needs of the market place.

During their training, participants will also work at events organised by the Council, and by non-profit-making organisations raising funds locally for those in need.

“Restur Adeje” will be taking part in over 50 events during this period, and the student workers will combine theory and practical sessions in class, and out in the catering sector.

Those who complete the course will have earned a certificate in Basic Restaurant/Bar operations. But they face an intensive, two-month training period, followed by work experience.

Students will also take classes in languages, social skills for employment purposes, professional orientation, communication and marketing, etc.