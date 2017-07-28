Please help tragic Anabelle recover

WHEN Maria Zobnina’s eight-year-old daughter Anabelle was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer last year, both their worlds fell apart.

And when, after a year of continual, heavy, chemotherapy treatment and other, alternative options, her condition had deteriorated, 36-year-old Maria extended her research into the ghastly disease.

Maria, who lives with her daughter at El Galeón, Adeje, said: “I found a medical trial in the United States that can help Anabelle.

“Her diagnostic patterns have qualified her to enter a medical trial at the Children’s National Medical Center, Washington DC. And Dr Gene Hwang, Director of Clinical Neuro-oncology there, is willing to take her on.”

Maria, who has lived here since 2004 and is divorced from her Spanish husband, added: “This trial will help us win this fight.

“It will help other families know the outcome of the trial, which has given Anabelle and me so much hope in fighting this awful disease.

“It is absolutely critical that I get her into this trial because she needs treatment, and she needs it fast.”

With that in mind, Maria contacted Liz Montague, who runs the successful “Helping Hands in Tenerife” children’s charity.

She told Liz: “My beautiful daughter has been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a cancerous tumour that starts in the region of the brain at the base of the skull. These tumours tend to spread to other parts of the brain, and to the spinal cord.

“The hardest thing in life is to see your child in pain. Physical is one kind of pain, emotional is another, but combined, it’s a living nightmare for a cancer patient.

“To see your child go from being a shining star to someone fighting for her life on daily bases, is beyond devastating.”

Maria added: “Annabelle was cancer-free for the last six months, but, after a routine scan, the doctors have found new cancerous cells.

“We have exhausted all the treatment options for medulloblosoma here, and we have done, and are doing, everything we possibly can.

“Anabelle’s diagnostic patterns have qualified her to enter a medical trial at the Children’s National Medical Center, Washington DC area, and Dr. Gene Hwang, director of Clinical Neuro-oncology, is willing to take us on.

“This trial will help us win this fight. It will help other families know the outcome of the trial, which has given Anabelle and me so much hope in fighting this awful disease.

“It is absolutely critical that I get her into this trail …we need treatment and we need it fast.”

A heartbroken Liz, who has two children of her own, was moved to tears when she heard the story.

And, together with Maria, she is sending out an urgent plea for help from her many supporters, who have always responded, and anyone else who would like to help get Anabelle and her mum to Washington promptly.

Maria said: “Please help us raise money for this long journey. Please pray for her recovery. She is all I have left.”

Liz, who met them on Tuesday, said: “It was so sad, listening to Maria speak with so much emotion about this terrible cancer battle her little girl is going through. And Helping Hands has donated 3,000 euros towards funding Anabelle’s journey and treatment.

“I cannot imagine losing anyone to this terrible disease. Anabelle is just eight, with the rest of her life ahead of her, and this is why it’s imperative we raise as much funds as possible to support her with the trial treatment in the US.”

Liz added: “Anabelle is now going down the homeopathic/herbal route because the chemotherapy treatment will not save her, and will prolong her life for a year only.

“The trials have been successful with the specialists in the US, so please, please, share Anabelle’s story and let’s give her the treatment she needs.”

Please follow this link, and, if you can, donate to help Anabelle:

https://www.gofundme.com/annabelles-medical-cancer-fund?pc=wa_co_dashboard_a&rcid=f26591893a4a46a1b07d74bc2b6ab3a3