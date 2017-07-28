A tourist tax for overnight stays?

OFFICIALS in Arona and Adeje, Tenerife’s two main tourist areas according to the number of hotel beds and visitors, are discussing the creation of a tourist tax per overnight stay.

They are consulting their advisory bodies regarding the proposal, submitted by a national committee of experts after being proposed by the state government and the Federation of Municipalities and Provinces.

It was among the items in Wednesday’s Ministry of Economy and Finance report, which includes the reformation of local financing throughout the island, and the strengthening of municipal revenues.

Adeje’s Tourism Department spokesman said the proposal would be analysed at September’s meeting of the Municipal Tourism Council, chaired by Mayor, José Miguel Rodríguez Fraga.

He also said that, if approved, the revenue should be used exclusively for improvements in infrastructure and public spaces in tourist areas.

To ensure this, Adeje is in favour of these funds being collected directly into the municipal coffers.

On the other hand, Arona Town Hall confirmed that the possibility of establishing an overnight rate would be subject to a “serene debate” in the Tourism Bureau.

The organisation, which will review the proposal in the last quarter of the year, has representatives from all sectors involved in the tourist industry.

“This is a decision of utmost importance, so it is necessary to consult all sides of the tourism sector,” said a spokesperson.