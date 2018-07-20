Tourist dies in shock tsunami

A GERMAN tourist died after being swept away by a giant wave during a shock, mini-tsunami in the Balearic islands of Mallorca and Menorca last Monday.

The man was on holiday with his wife and eight-year-old twins, who were all together when the tragic accident occurred in the Santanyi area of Mallorca, where they were staying.

The family were walking down a flight of stairs leading to the sea at around 3.30pm, when the giant wave struck.

The children, a boy and a girl, also fell into the water at the same time, but the mother managed to rescue the little girl seconds later.

However, as the son and the father were being dragged away by a strong tide, the mother screamed for help.

Local residents rushed to the sea with a canoe and rescued the boy, and, shortly afterwards, the father.

But, sadly, he was unconscious, and all attempts to resuscitate him failed, paramedics pronouncing him dead at the scene. His wife, who was in shock, is receiving psychological treatment.

An autopsy will be carried out to determine whether his death was caused by drowning, or because his body was smashed against a rock.

Earlier the same day, a wave measuring 5ft high hit tourist beaches at Ciutadella, on the west coast of Menorca.

It was identified as a meteotsunami, caused by disturbances in air pressure at sea and generated when rapid changes in barometric pressure cause bodies of water to displace.

There were no reports of any injuries, because it hit early before people had filled the beaches.

However, it did cause havoc, by sweeping away boats, damaging beach-bars and leaving roads flooded.

Local boat-owners were filmed trying to protect their vessels, but the wave’s fierce strength broke the ropes of a historic sailing boat, used by the Majorca Island Council.