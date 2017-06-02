Tour-inspired Cabildo’s 7m-euro cycling project

TENERIFE Cabildo, inspired by Tour de France stars such as current champion Chris Froome and former champ Alberto Contador, is to sink more than seven million euros into making the island’s roads safer for cyclists.

This simple means of transport has increased in popularity during the last few years as an alternative, not only to using private vehicles and public transport, but also as a sport.

Amateur and professional cyclists use the access roads to el Teide as training routes, and, right now, Froome, Contador and their respective teams are preparing in the Parador de las Cañadas del Teide area for this year’s Tour de France, the most spectacular race of the entire cycling programme.

With this in mind, the Cabildo has designed a project which, officials anticipate, will run to an expected investment of 7.4m euros.

Cabildo President Carlos Alonso, said: “The project’s objective is a commitment that arises from listening and talking with cycling groups.”

He added: “We want to improve the quality and safety for cyclists, not only by building new infrastructure, but, above all, by adapting and improving existing roads.”

These plans have been demanded by the cycling community at various meetings with the Cabildo in recent years to define this project.

“This is a growing community, increasing in popularity, and with new types of users,” said Alonso, who recalled Tenerife’s Strategic Investment Plan (MEDI).

It is a huge venture, launched by the Cabildo to promote the economic and social development of the island. And it includes a specific section for the improvement of cycling routes, with a strategic plan and a financial allocation of financial resources allocated. “We have the 7,429,500 euros until 2021,” said a proud Alonso.

These actions are all links in the same chain, and some are already taking shape.

A week ago, Tenerife’s ruling government, the Cabildo, approved the draft project for a bicycle lane on the San Andrés highway, connecting Santa Cruz to Las Teresitas.

It is an important step in the programmed tasks, and the Cabildo is working closely with the Trafico (DGT) and the Cycling Federation to learn about which aspects can be improved, to enable cyclists to travel in safer conditions.