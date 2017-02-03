It’s all gone topsy-turvy

Ladies football

IT wasn’t just the FA Cup springing surprises last weekend. Tenerife’s teams in the Ladies Primera League swapped current form.

Egatesa Granadilla Tenerife were beaten 1-0 at home by Real Sociedad, while rock-bottom Tacuense secured their first win of the season with a hard-fought 3-2 victory at Real Betis.

Pride of place goes to La Laguna-based Tacuense. It has been a punishing season for them after winning promotion last year, and not many people would have backed them to break their duck on the mainland.

Celia threw down the challenge with a 19th-minute goal for the visitors, but Betis pegged it back three minutes later through Laura Gonzalez.

It was turning into a test of character. But Tacuense stood firm for the remainder of the first half, then inflicted a double blow on Betis just after the restart. Nisa regained the lead and Pachu made it 3-1 from the penalty spot soon after.

There was a nerve-racking end as Clau pulled one back for the home team with 10 minutes left. But Tacuense showed determination to protect their victory.

They are still bottom of the league, but are now within touching-distance of the teams above them, fuelling hopes of escaping the drop.

Tenerife knew it would be a tight, tactical contest against Real Sociedad at El Medano. But it was still a shock to lose by a single, 62nd-minute goal, scored by Ane from a corner.

Yet Tenerife are still in fifth place.