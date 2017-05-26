Top hacker feted by Guardia Civil

THE Guardia Civil has paid tribute to a notorious hacker, taken on by Telefónica to help the company keep its systems secure by using his vast, internet safety knowledge.

Chema Alonso, awarded a “white distinction medal”, would almost certainly have saved the giant communications’ company from the recent, worldwide, “WannaCry” ransomware cyber attack had he not been on holiday.

These awards are granted to granted to civilians for extreme merit, as opposed to the “gold” variety given to the Guardia Civil and other military attachments.

Hacker Alonso was on a 10-day break when the attack happened. But, immediately, he figured out what was wrong and how the rogue software had managed to get into Telefónica’s system.

Juan Ignacio Zoido, Interior Minister and former Seville Mayor, tweeted a photo in which he and Chema greeted each other during the ceremony at the Duke of Ahumada College for Young Guardia Civil Officers in Valdemoro, in the Greater Madrid region, where the hacker received his award.

The event marked the 173rd anniversary of the Guardia force, which, says National Director José Manuel Holgado, is “a major player in the fight against corruption nowadays”.

Chema’s appointment to a high-ranking, well-paid position last year made the national headlines.

Yet skilful hackers, some with convictions, have been appointed frequently by large US companies for many years to help keep them on top of their IT security issues.