We’re all in it together!

Live Arico news

NO privately-run, animal-welfare group is capable of addressing the needs of the island’s neglected animals, and we often work in partnership with others.

This week, Live Arico was asked to help this tiny kitten, who has a badly-broken leg. At only a day old, he had been cruelly put into a sealed plastic bag, and thrown away to die a horrible, slow death.

Fortunately, he was found, and, as he needed specialist care, we contacted KittyCatz, a group of dedicated people who care for tiny kittens, and very sick cats.

He is now called Pumpkin. He has been to the vet, and is being cared for, around the clock. If you would like to help this group with their work, you can contact them on Facebook, or donate through the Live Arico PayPal account (Livearico@gmail.com) Please write KittyCatz as the concept.

Amanda’s Bar fundraiser

A great time was had, and a total of 1171 euros was raised. Thank you to Sean King and all at Amanda’s. A big thank-you must go to Gary Barnes, Simon Roberts and Paul Munroe, for stepping in to cover acts that couldn’t make it.

And special thank-you to Dominic James. He gave up his rehearsal time with Estrella Theatre school, for the TEAs awards the following day, to come along and sing for us. Also, a thank-you to everyone else who came and performed for free … Carol Parker, Lisa Makk, Didi/Sam Saxo, Ann Marie, Mighty Wadds and Michaela Jay.

As usual, so many local businesses gave, generously, gifts and vouchers; we are so grateful for their support. And, of course, thank you all for attending!

Dog-walking club

Every Saturday, from 9am-1pm, the dogs have a fabulous time with the walkers, and are looking forward to going out for a wander again, tomorrow. Please feel free to pop along, even if it’s just for a chat. If you have any questions, WhatsApp Oceana on 0033 659 242 572, for further details.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10-4pm, Saturday 10-2pm and now Sundays 11-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10-4pm) and Saturday 10-2pm

