Titsa flies the flag!

Accion del Sol news

TITSA, our bus company, here in Tenerife, is helping us to spread the word: do not abandon your dog, and please adopt, don’t buy. Thank you, Titsa, for helping us to promote our cause.

With more than 220 dogs in our care, it’s so important that we try to find loving homes for as many as possible. Some of them have been in the refuge for ten years, never having known the love of a human, or a home environment. Please do come and visit us, if you are interested in adopting.

We are always looking for people who would like to walk the dogs, which is a great and enjoyable way of improving the quality of their lives, whilst they are in our care.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol