Tier Two’s tungsten-tight!

A QUICK scan of last Friday’s results in Division 2 shows what an extremely competitive league this is. Six matches won by the odd leg, including five of the wins coming via the last rubber, plus one draw.

But our star player this week is young Shaz, who must have been delighted with her night’s work. She fired in her first maximum, even though her Picassos team lost the trebles and the match to league leaders The Tavern.

Palms Pool Bar took the short walk around the corner to face Waterfall, where they lost the last rubber to share the points with their local rivals, while Rood won the last point at Bar 180 having already lost the match.

Bar Leones had already been beaten by Sundowners when they held the trebles leg, but Clouseaus, Marilyns A and Marilyns B all tasted victory, courtesy of final-leg wins.

We hate postponements in this league, especially when it gifts eight points to the opposition. And at this stage of the campaign, it’s very naughty!

However, Division 1 Pas O Nadas A managed to limit the damage done by beating Playboys 7-1, with Richard’s 23rd 180. And that is confirmed as a record for the Oasis Fm darts league. Well done Daddy Cool!

But things didn’t go to well for Phoenix Bar, who lost at home to Exiles, despite London’s 111 check-out and 5th maximum. A big hat-tip to Jamie and Nathan, who were in fine form.

Elsewhere, Gaffers put last week’s disappointing defeat behind them by firing seven past Sandys Reborn.