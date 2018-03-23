Just the ticket for charity bid

HELPING Hands, Tenerife’s major children’s charity, now aims to support an 8,000-euro project for Granadilla’s Centro Guaidyl centre.

Liz Montague, who runs the charity, is keen to fund all children’s sports and educational activities there throughout the year, with the necessary materials.

That is why she is organising a slap-up, Indian meal, at Delhi Delights, behind CC Safari, Playa de Las Americas, from 2pm on 12th May.

“This is ticket-only event, and places are limited,” she said. “So collect your tickets quickly to avoid disappointment. It’s going to be a fantastic afternoon, not to be missed!

For more details, or to book your tickets, contact Liz Montague on 661 274 281.