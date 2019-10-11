Thomas Cook staff in a daze over Hays
HAYS Travel, Britain’s biggest independent travel agent, is buying all 555 Thomas Cook branches, in a move which could save up to 2,500 jobs across the UK.
The thriving company, based in Sunderland, has announced that it is purchasing the shops from the Official Receiver, appointed after last month’s dramatic collapse of Thomas Cook. And owner
John Hays plans to reopen and rename the shops as soon as possible.
He has already offered jobs to 600 former Thomas Cook staff and plans to hire more as part of the company’s expansion plans.
The firm, set-up by John and his wife in 1979, already has 190 travel shops across the UK, and a delighted John said: “It is a game-changer for us, and for the industry, which will get to keep some of its most talented people. It almost trebles the number of shops we have, doubling our workforce.”
Hays, which already employs 1,900 staff and reported profits of £10m last year. The price of the Thomas Cook deal has yet to be announced.
Irene Hays, chair of Hays, said: “We will build on the good things Thomas Cook had, not least its people, and that will put us in even better stead for the future”
More than 100 of the new jobs will be based at the company’s recently-expanded Sunderland headquarters, with the rest in branches across the UK.
The company has asked on social media for former Thomas Cook staff to come forward, and said it was aiming to reopen the stores as soon as possible.
The UK Government’s Business Secretary, Andrea Leadsom, told the BBC: “I hope the deal will provide significant re-employment opportunities for former Thomas Cook employees, alongside the advice and support we will continue to provide, to help people find a new job as quickly as possible.”
