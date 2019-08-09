Thief used his mum’s vehicle for break-ins

A RUSSIAN holiday-maker informed Local Police in Santa Cruz that he’d had various items stolen from his hire car, while it was in the Taganana car park.

The officers, on duty in the Anaga vicinity, were given physical details of the thief, as well as a description of the car he was driving.

Then, on their way to the car park, they spotted the suspect, driving on the TF-134, towards Santa Cruz, and tailed him before bringing the car to a halt.

They identified him, and a search of the car revealed a pair of binoculars, designer sunglasses, a screwdriver, a watch, and a top-model mobile phone.

The officers also believed that he’d also broken into a vehicle at another local car park, a few days earlier.

They arrested the thief and took him to a nearby police station. The vehicle he was driving, which belonged to his mother, was taken by a pick-up truck to a police car pound, to await collection by her.

The individual was later presented to the judicial authorities.