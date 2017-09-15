Many thanks!

Accion del Sol news

WE would like to say a very big thank-you to The Royal Tenerife Country Club and Tenerife Properties for their generous donations of towels, sheets, cushions, sofas and furniture, all of which are extremely useful at the refuge.

We really appreciate all the help we receive from our supporters, expecially with the ever-growing numbers of dogs that arrive on a daily basis here.

We have also had a large number of dogs brought into the refuge without microchips, or microchips that have not been updated with their owners’ information. This makes our work even harder, when trying to reunite dogs with their owners; so please do remember to keep your information updated.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol