Many thanks!

Live Arico news

WE would like to say a big, warm thank-you to all who made last Saturday’s event a huge success, to help our furry friends, and to John and his fantastic team at the Terrace Bar, Amarilla Golf, for giving us this opportunity by hosting the event.

And a big shout-out to all the acts who performed and made the afternoon really enjoyable. Thank you so much. We also greatly appreciate all the wonderful people who donated vouchers for Pet Pooches Hotel, Smith’s Bistro, Cindy Howell’s Hairdressers, Mascots and O’Malleys. We are so grateful to you all, and to the members of the public, without whom we wouldn’t be able to do the fantastic work we undertake.

Dog of the week

Meet Brandon! This majestic boy is a loving, gentle soul with a heart of gold! He was found, abandoned, as a pup, yet he shows us every day just how much love he has to give.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Ring or Whatsapp 6592 42572 to make arrangements. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm).

