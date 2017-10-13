Serious TF-1 crash
A DRIVER was seriously injured when his car overturned on the TF-1 motorway, heading south, in the Guía de Isora area.
Fire-fighters had to free the 29-year-old from his vehicle before paramedics could treat him.
He suffered serious injuries, but, once stable, they took him to Costa Adeje’s Quirón Hopital for further treatment.
Posted by admin on Oct 13 2017. Filed under Local News.