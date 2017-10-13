Serious TF-1 crash

A DRIVER was seriously injured when his car overturned on the TF-1 motorway, heading south, in the Guía de Isora area.

Fire-fighters had to free the 29-year-old from his vehicle before paramedics could treat him.

He suffered serious injuries, but, once stable, they took him to Costa Adeje’s Quirón Hopital for further treatment.