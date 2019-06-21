Terrorists’ fund-raiser network is taken apart

SPANISH police have detained a money-laundering network, accused of raising funds for Al-Qaeda terrorists in Syria.

The Europol-assisted operation involved more than 350 officers, who raided 14 homes and businesses across Madrid, Toledo and Valencia.

The suspects, reported to be of Syrian origin, included relatives of suspected Al Qaeda members.

A Interior Ministry spokesperson said: “The organisation were led by a family clan, which, for years, were said to have used a legal business structure to hide illicit operations, with which they evaded tax authorities and laundered large sums of money.”

The illicit funds were, allegedly, destined for the opposition-held area of Idlib, in Syria “to give support and financial backing to a terrorist militia there”.

The laundered cash was sent, via human couriers and the “hawala” system, which is an informal, trust-based, payment method, far more difficult to trace than bank transfers.