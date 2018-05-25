Terrorist fanatics hit rock-bottom!

ISIS fanatics have, horrifically, threatened to behead Spain’s superstar footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at next month’s World Cup in Russia.

They have used a series of distressing posters, and one photo-shopped image shows the Barcelona and Real Madrid stars being pinned down by jihadists, armed with knives, on a packed stadium’s pitch.

The caption, “Your blood will fill the ground”, depicts the world’s two best footballers in agony.

A second mocked-up image shows an extremist walking into a stadium filled with thousands of fans, carrying what appears to be a small bomb in his hand.

Above the scene, a chilling message reads: “Islamic State – Fifa World Cup Russia 2018 – Victory will be ours.”

Both of the sickening posters, released by a pro-ISIS group, brandish the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia logo.

It follows threats by Islamic extremists earlier this year about the tournament, which begins next month, and this is not the first time Barcelona superstar Messi, has been the target.

Some months ago, an image was released of the Argentine striker in an orange, prisoner-style jumpsuit, handcuffed and kneeling in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium pitch, while an extremist holds him down.

Hundreds of thousands of tourists are anticipated to be staying in St Petersburg throughout the tournament, which starts on 14th June and continues for a month.