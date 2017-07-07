Come to the Terrace Bar!

Live Arico news

WE really need funds to help some ¨high-maintenance¨ pooches; the ones that cost so much they would be viewed as a lost cause. But we don’t give up; if we need extra cash, we raise it.

We have a podenco, Vera, who was thrown to her death and suffered a complex leg fracture. She deserves a chance, and we have to put that right. So come and help us raise money for her, and others, at the The Terrace Bar, Amarilla Golf, tomorrow (8th July), from 2pm. There will be a BBQ, and see the poster for the excellent line up of entertainment, all for your enjoyment. See you there!

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480, and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410; we can sell them to help the dogs.

Join us On Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

