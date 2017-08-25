Tenerife’s smooth launch

CD Tenerife 1 Real Zaragoza 0

By Colin Kirby

FROM selection nightmare to tactical triumph, CD Tenerife coach Pep Marti could genuinely feel pleased with this performance against Real Zaragoza to start the new second division season. Good use of seasoned heads, youth, and new arrivals, combined to overcome gaping holes in the squad, through injuries and stalled transfer deals. And the worst fears were transformed into high hopes for the campaign ahead.

Veteran Aitor Sanz was used as a sweeper in front of the back four, which reinforced the defence and allowed Camille and speedy new right-back Luis Perez to overlap on the flanks to support the attack.

The lack of a proven goal-scorer was the big worry, but 21-year-old B team player Brian Martin led the line well, with great support from Juan Carlos Real.

True, the visitors were poor, but that was, partially, down to hard work and defensive strength, which restricted their chances.

Carlos Ruiz was tremendous. His tackles on Iglesias and Febas in the penalty area were timed to perfection, and Perez showed similar calmness to nod a threatening ball back to keeper Dani Hernandez.

Striker Martin is used to playing in front of a couple of hundred fans, so adjusting to 10,232 was just one of the challenges on his league debut.

His first chance was a high blast, after a Suso lay-off, and he struck a even better chance straight at the keeper after a well-timed, upfield long-ball from Juan Carlos.

But pre-season friendly form, and his general play, will soon pay dividends as he gains big-match experience.

The half-time mood of the crowd was upbeat, and it got even better in the second half.

Tenerife continued to work hard for each other. Suso and Tayron, full of running, were encouraged by a slack Zaragoza defence. Captain Suso got into good positions, but his final touch let him down after a long pass from Aitor Sanz.

The skipper did better with a Tayron pass as he forced a vital corner after 57 minutes. Juan Carlos floated the ball across and Carlos Ruiz rose to head the ball past the keeper.

It was a deserved reward for Tenerife’s persistent pressure on Zaragoza through fast, snappy football.

Pep Marti, already thinking ahead to next Monday night’s game at Barcelona B, gave his subs a run-out. Nadjib, who did well in the warm-up games after 18 months out of action, replaced Tayron and made some strong runs down the left.

Honduran international Bryan Acosta was given 10 minutes in place of Juan Carlos, demonstrating that his speed and attacking tendencies will make him a crowd favourite.

Martin went off to generous applause after 83 minutes, giving way to new striker Juan Villar’s re-introduction after a muscle injury.

Suso could have doubled the lead when the ball found him in front of goal. But he snatched at his shot when he could have made an inviting pass.

Nevertheless,the final whistle signalled a job well done by Tenerife, with plenty of positives for the fans to savour. Injury problems and a few more signings before the end of August will make competition for places fierce.

And the stand-ins showed that they will make it difficult for the coach to replace them.