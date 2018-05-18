Tenerife’s Property market flourishing

ON a sunny, but blustery, Friday afternoon, over 80 people converged on La Esquina bar in San Blas.

The occasion? To celebrate the opening of a new Vym Canarias office on the Golf del Sur, the fifth along the coast of south Tenerife, for the island’s most-successful estate agency.

As the wine flowed and the tapas were consumed, we had the chance to discuss, at length, the property requirements of our new neighbours. Not surprisingly, their needs were pretty mixed.

Whilst some were looking for a holiday home where they could escape, should the Beast from the East return to UK shores, any time soon, many were looking to make a permanent move to the area.

When asked for their reasons for wanting to buy on Tenerife, the weather was, as usual, at the top of the list, closely followed by the desire for a more relaxed way of living.

Interestingly enough, the elephant in most rooms at the moment, namely Brexit, didn’t seem to be too concerning for most of those we spoke to; the consensus was that life would go on pretty much as normal, come 29th March 2019.

What did surprise us was the demand for luxury properties, and, whilst there are several rather nice villas on the Golf, we were able to put people in touch with our other offices along the coast, as far as Callao Salvaje, to allow them to spread their nets a bit wider.

We were also able to discuss, at length, some of the exciting new developments that are springing up all over this part of the island, a true sign of resurgence, if ever there were one.

For Vym Canarias, it was a very successful evening, allowing us to meet both existing and new clients, in a relaxed and convivial atmosphere. If this event were anything to go by, Apolina, the Golf del Sur’s manager, and her team, are going to be very busy, over the coming weeks and months.

If you would like further information on any of our properties, do get in touch on 922 787 210 or 607 733 052, or go to our website www.tenerifecenter.com