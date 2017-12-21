VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

Tenerife mini-quake quartet not noticed

FOUR mini-earthquakes, situated around Teide,and all with very low intensity, have been registered by the National Geographic Institute ((IGN).

The first Tenerife tremor occurred on Wednesday night, at 11.23pm in Guia de Isora, with a magnitude of 1.5 and a depth of 14 kilometres.

Just one minute later, another tremor was registered in Vilaflor with similar characteristics: a magnitude of 1.6 and 15kms deep.

And exactly 60 seconds later, a third mini-tremor occurred in Los Reolejos, also with a 1.6 magnitude  and 21kms deep.

The last of the earthquakes, recorded by the IGN, happened yesterday (Thursday) at 1.01am, again at Guia de Isora, with a magnitude of 1.5 degrees and 19kms deep.

There was not enough intensity in any of the three tremors to be felt by locals, but the number of movements produced, up to 12 since Tuesday, has raised a few eyebrows.

The largest of the movements recorded this week took place in the early hours of Wednesday (4.05am), out at sea, between La Gomera and Tenerife, and reached a magnitude of 2.4.

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=39285

Posted by on Dec 21 2017. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites