Tenerife mini-quake quartet not noticed

FOUR mini-earthquakes, situated around Teide,and all with very low intensity, have been registered by the National Geographic Institute ((IGN).

The first Tenerife tremor occurred on Wednesday night, at 11.23pm in Guia de Isora, with a magnitude of 1.5 and a depth of 14 kilometres.

Just one minute later, another tremor was registered in Vilaflor with similar characteristics: a magnitude of 1.6 and 15kms deep.

And exactly 60 seconds later, a third mini-tremor occurred in Los Reolejos, also with a 1.6 magnitude and 21kms deep.

The last of the earthquakes, recorded by the IGN, happened yesterday (Thursday) at 1.01am, again at Guia de Isora, with a magnitude of 1.5 degrees and 19kms deep.

There was not enough intensity in any of the three tremors to be felt by locals, but the number of movements produced, up to 12 since Tuesday, has raised a few eyebrows.

The largest of the movements recorded this week took place in the early hours of Wednesday (4.05am), out at sea, between La Gomera and Tenerife, and reached a magnitude of 2.4.