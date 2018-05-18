Tenerife Loves Karaoke rocks Amarilla

TENERIFE Loves Karaoke, sponsored by Roy’s Pizza and Indian Tandoori Restaurant, continues to be a very poplar, fun-filled event, for the contestants and spectators alike.

The fifth heat took place at The Rockin’ Horse on Amarilla Golf, and to say that it was busy would be an understatement. Like the previous heats, we had a full complement of singers, and a wide variety of songs and ages. And, as before, there was no Adele song in sight!

Gordon Slayney was the Tenerife Loves Karaoke host for the night (with resident compere Kerry Railton), and Gary got the evening going with Tom Jones’ Leave your Hat On. This certainly got the competition underway, and there was even some audience participation.

Following Gary was Mercedes Benz by Janis Joplin, performed by Azrael, and then Keanne sang Let It Go by James Bay, a real crowd favourite, especially as Keanne had to re-start his song because of a technical fault. Muriel, who sang a Blondie melody at a previous heat, performed the Bee Gees’ number, Tragedy.

Jodie took to the stage singing Yazoo’s Only You, and our last singer before the interval was Steven, who sang Dancing On My Own, a Calum Scott hit, and the crowd went mad.

During the interval, Kerry, a previous Tenerife Loves Karaoke contestant, from many years ago, entertained the The Rockin’ Horse while everyone recharged their glasses, and had a comfort break.

The second half started with Gert producing a great performance of All Rise, by Blue, definitely a crowd favourite, followed by My Way from Steve. Janet sang Bridge Over Troubled Waters, and Clive gave his rendition of a Rod Stewart classic, You’re In My Heart.

Shauna followed Clive with a brilliant version of Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black, and, if you thought the crowd had been noisy before this performance, they just took the roof off. Following Shauna was Steiner with Don’t stop Believing, who kept up the level of crowd noise, then Grant followed with Love on the Rocks. Our last contestant was Terry, with Frank Sinatra’s That Life. What a heat we had; the contestants and crowd were awesome.

After a short break, the judges had a really hard time in deciding who would be going into the sing-off, and confirmed that Steiner, Steve, Steven and Shauna had been successful.

Each name was announced to great applause, as had been the case all night, for every contestant. Their second-song choices were given to Gordon, and the sing-off began with Steven singing Feeling Good, followed by Shauna performing I’m Not the Only One. Steiner was up next singing Bed of Roses, and Steve rounded off the evening with Run. What a night, what a sing off! This was going to be a close call.

Everyone performed brilliantly and gave everyone at The Rockin’ Horse a fun-filled, entertaining night. However, it is a competition, and it was confirmed that the two contestants going into this year’s semi-finals would be Steven and Steiner; congratulations to them both.

Each received their heat trophies, and meal vouchers from this year’s sponsors, Roy’s Pizza and Indian Tandoori Restaurant. We would like to thank everyone who entered the heat at the The Rockin’ Horse, and Karen and Barry and the staff who made this another memorable heat.

The next heat of Tenerife Loves Karaoke is Monday, 21st May at The Palms Pool Bar, Golf del Sur. If you would like to enter, to be in with a chance of winning a cash prize of 1,000 euros, performing at this year’s Tenerife Entertainment Awards, a week’s all-inclusive Canarian Cruise with Pulmantur, courtesy of Vantastic Tours and Festival of Legends, along with the opportunity for Keddy’s Entertainment to arrange a portfolio and showcase for you, and the chance for a career in entertainment, then call 822 14 15 17, or you can register, directly, at the venue.

Rules are posted on Oasisfm.com and terms and condition apply. Don’t forget – you have to be in it, to win it!