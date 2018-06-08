Tenerife Loves Karaoke – heat 7

AS Tenerife Loves Karaoke nears the end, two heats have taken place in less than seven days.

Last Saturday saw another great night for the seventh heat. Tenerife Loves Karaoke, sponsored by Roy’s Pizza and Indian Tandoori Restaurant, offers a prize package, for the winner, of 1,000 euros in cash, a chance to perform at this year’s Tenerife Entertainment Awards, a week’s all-inclusive Canarian Cruise with Pulmantur, courtesy of Vantastic Tours and Festival of Legends, along with the opportunity for Keddy’s Entertainment to create your own portfolio and showcase, and the chance for a career in entertainment.

We headed back to a firm favourite of Tenerife Loves Karaoke, Clouseau’s Bar in Palm Mar. There has always been a great atmosphere, and a brilliant local crowd for the contestants to entertain, and this time was no exception.

As with all the heats this year, Clouseau’s Bar was full, with not a seat to be had, and we had a great, fun evening. Gordon Slayney, the host for the night, got proceedings underway by introducing the three judges and telling everyone what they were looking for. He also outlined the voting, and revealed what prizes were available for the night’s winners, and the overall winner.

John Luca was first to be called to the stage, and sang a Stevie Ray Vaughan number, Pride and Joy, which immediately set the standard for the evening. Sophie, who, at 14, was this year’s youngest contestant, was next, singing Clown by Emeli Sandé; it certainly got the crowd on their feet.

Then came Clive, with Bruno Mars’ Marry Me, to the crowd’s delight, followed by Shannon, a 2017 finalist, with her version of Amy Winehouse’s Valerie. This also got the crowd going.

Renie performed Dreamer, and then Muriel took to the stage with a Christina Perri number, Arms. Next was Azrael, who took us to the break with an old karaoke favourite, Que Sera, Sera.

The second half got underway with Sara Morris singing Pink’s Who Knew; what a start! Following Sara was Janet with The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face by Roberta Flack, and then Pete with Kingston Town.

By this time, the crowd were on their feet, dancing. Leah was next with a brilliant, entertaining performance of That Don’t Impress Me Much by Shania Twain… and everybody loved it.

Brandon Fitzpatrick sang Irish favourite, Dirty Old Town, ensuring the audience’s participation, and Dave was next with I Like It. Elaine, our last contestant of the evening, finished off with Penny Arcade.

After a short break, the judges confirmed who would be going into the sing-off. The successful four were Pete, Sara, Sophie and Shannon, and the audience seemed to agreed with the decision. Their second-song choices were given, and the sing-off started with Shannon singing Fugees’ number, Killing Me Softly With His Song.

Next up was Sophie singing Sympathy by Zara Larsson, then Pete performed Save The Last Dance For Me by Michael Bublé. Last was Sara’s rendition of One and Only by Adele. Wow – what a sing-off; the judges had a tough decision to make.

After a short break, Gordon invited those in the sing-off to join him on stage. This is a competition, and there had to be winners! It was confirmed that the two going into this year’s semi-finals would be Shophie and Sara.

Both received their heat trophies, and meal vouchers from this year’s sponsor, Roy’s Pizza and Indian Tandoori Restaurant. Everyone who participated was brilliant, and all those who came to watch this heat at Clouseau’s Bar had a fun-filled night.

Tenerife Loves Karaoke would like to thank everyone who entered at Clouseau’s Bar, the owners and staff who made this, again, another memorable heat, and our sponsor Roy’s Pizza and Indian Tandoori Restaurant.

The next heat of Tenerife Loves Karaoke was on Wednesday, 6th June at The Sky Bar, Puerto Colon, and you can read all about that below. Rules are posted on Oasisfm.com and terms and conditions apply. Don’t forget – you have to be in it, to win it!