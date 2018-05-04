Tenerife Loves Karaoke – heat 3

THE third heat of Tenerife Loves Karaoke, sponsored by Roy’s Pizza and Indian Tandoori Restaurant, headed back to Los Cristianos this week.

It gave two people the chance to progress into the semi-finals, with the chance to win 1,000 euros, and perform at this year’s Tenerife Entertainment Awards.

For the second week in a row, Tenerife Loves Karaoke was hosted in another new venue, Happy Days on the El Mirador strip, Los Cristianos. This part of the town is a favourite with karaoke singers, and the Tenerife Loves Karaoke competition.

As with the previous heats, Happy Days was full, and there was not a seat to be had. With a slightly-delayed start, because of Champions’ League Football (well done Liverpool), host Gordon Slayney got proceedings underway with Steve singing I’ll Never Fall In Love Again, followed by Janet (a TLK favourite) performing Something Gotta Hold, and then John with a great version of Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues.

Next to take the stage was Muriel, who performed the beautiful Take That Look Off Your Face, a hit by musical-theatre composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Dawn sang next, with what is a rarity this year with an Adele number, To Make You Feel My Love, which the crowd loved. Next was Mick with Quando Quando Quando, the Engelbert Humperdinck version, followed by Zoe, bringing the house down with Purple Rain.

After Zoe we had Clive on stage, singing Little White Bull. Then Angie sang Imagine, and last, but not least, Megan performed Jar of Hearts, receiving the biggest applause of the night.

After a short break, the judges confirmed who would be going into the sing-off, and they were announced as being Mick, Zoe, Dawn and John. Gordon invited all four on stage, taking their second song choices. Proceedings got underway with Zoe singing rock classic, Sweet Child of Mine.

Following Zoe was Mick with Can’t Take my Eyes off You, Dawn singing Ironic, and, finally, John with Rocket Man. What a great sing-off, and what a great, fun night. The four judges had a hard job determining who would be going through to the semi-finals.

All the singers performed brilliantly, and gave everyone at Happy Days a fun-filled night. However, two contestants needed to be put through to the semi-finals, and it was confirmed that the successful pair were Zoe and John. Each received their heat trophies, and meal vouchers from this year’s sponsors, Roy’s Pizza and Indian Tandoori Restaurant.

We would like to thank everyone who entered at Happy Days, as well as the owners and staff who made this another memorable heat. The next heat of Tenerife Loves Karaoke is on Wednesday 9th May at The Theatre Bar, San Eugenio, Costa Adeje.

If you would like to enter, to be in a chance of winning 1,000 euros, the chance to perform at this year’s Tenerife Entertainment Awards, and meals from this year’s sponsor, Roy’s Pizza and Indian Tandoori, call 822 14 15 17, or you can register, directly, at the venue. Don’t forget; you have to be in it, to win it!