Tenerife Loves Karaoke – Heat 2

THE second heat of Tenerife Loves Karaoke, sponsored by Roy’s Pizza and Indian Tandoori Restaurant, continued where the first heat finished … on a high!

This time, it all took place at a new venue for Tenerife Loves Karaoke, Howlin’ at the Moon, on the strip of Laguna Park 1, Costa Adeje. Just like the first heat, the place was full, and we had a full complement of singers.

Once again, there was a variety of songs, and not an Adele or Ed Sheeran number in sight! Gordon Slayney, Tenerife Loves Karaoke’s host for the night, got proceedings underway with Creep (the second time this has been sung so far this year), followed by Wings’ Let’s Stick Together, complete with harmonica.

Next up was our first duo of the year, Anita and Lyn, who performed Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini, in full costume. They bought the house down, to say the least!

Clive followed with If I Were A Rich Man, then Carol performed with a brilliant version of Neither One Of Us. Then came A Message To You, Rudy, and the last song before the break…The Lion Sleeps Tonight.

The second half started with Kev providing a great performance of Romeo and Juliet, which was followed by renditions of The Lady Is A Tramp, Human, The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, Hallelujah, I Love Him So, If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body, Love Is All, with Angie finishing with Run.

After a short break, the judges confirmed who would be going into the sing-off, and Gary, Carol, Kev and Roxanne were the successful contestants. Their second song choices were given to Gordon, and Gary kicked off the proceedings with his version of Human. Carol was hot on his heels with Needle In A Haystack, Kev sang Snake, and Roxanne performed Writing’s On The Wall. What a night, what a sing off; this was going to be close.

Each person performed brilliantly, and gave everyone at Howlin’ at the Moon a fun-filled, entertaining night. However, it is a competition, and it was confirmed that the two contestants going into this year’s semi-finals would be Carol and Kev. Congratulations to them both.

Each received their heat trophies, and meal vouchers from this year’s sponsors, Roy’s Pizza and Indian Tandoori Restaurant, along with two tickets to see the TributoFest concert, featuring Not The Rolling Stones.

We would like to thank everyone who entered at Howlin’ at the Moon, and the owners and staff who made this another memorable heat. The next heat of Tenerife Loves Karaoke is on Wednesday, 25th May at Happy Days, Los Cristianos.

If you would like to enter, to be in with a chance of winning 1000 euros, and to perform at this year’s Tenerife Entertainment Awards, plus meals from this year’s sponsor Roy’s Pizza and Indian Tandoori Restaurant, call 822 14 15 17, or you can register, directly, at the venue. Don’t forget – you have to be in it, to win it!