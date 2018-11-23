Another technical problem delays Gran Canaria flight

AN aeroplane, on route to Madrid from Gran Canaria, was forced to do a U-turn on Wednesday following a technical problem.

The Iberia IB3827, scheduled to depart at 11.15am, finally took off from Gran Canaria airport at 12.20pm after being delayed twice.

On-board passenger José María Monzón said that as the plane was about to pass Fuerteventura, attendants informed those on board that it had to return to Gran Canaria because the pilot was having faults with the navigation system.

But José also said it was clear there were problems with the plane in the first place, because passengers had been told the initial delay was down to a technical fault.

The plane returned to Las Palmas airport, landing safely, and, while it was on the ground, technicians began to fix the problem.

Iberia staff gave the passengers the option of leaving the aircraft, or staying on board.

It is the second time this month that an Iberia flight from Gran Canaria has had technical difficulties, causing the plane to return shortly after take-off.

The first incident occurred on 17th November, and again the problem involved the navigation system.