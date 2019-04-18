Teaching the children!

Accion del Sol news

WE have been busy again with our educational programme, involving the local school children. With Easter approaching, we have been teaching them how to care for their pets, and also about chickens, and the difference between battery and free-range.

We are passionate about educating children, in the hope that the horrendous pain and suffering, inflicted on the animals in Tenerife, is greatly reduced.

Please microchip

We can never stress enough the importance of microchipping your dog, and ensuring that the contact details are correct and updated, when appropriate. We do have a large number of dogs brought into the refuge by Protection Civil, from the streets, with microchips that haven’t had the information updated. This causes unnecessary stress for the dogs, because they have to stay at the refuge until the owner is found.

Happy Easter!

We would like to wish all the friends and supporters of Accion Del Sol a happy Easter weekend. Once again, a very big thank-you for all your help and support.

Dog walking

Our dogs love to go out for a walk, so, if you do have some spare time during our opening hours, then do come and visit us and make a dog very happy. They love some exercise and TLC.

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol