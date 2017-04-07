Is your tax and wealth management in shape for 2017?

By Paul Montague, Partner, Blevins Franks

HAVE you reviewed your financial planning for 2017 yet? You need to consider any recent global and local developments that may affect your finances in the coming year, as well as have a long-term strategy. Any changes in your personal circumstances could also warrant a review.

To protect your financial security through retirement, and achieve your wishes for your family and heirs, you need a strategic wealth-management plan covering your savings and investments, tax planning, pension funds and estate planning. These should all be set up to work together to preserve your wealth over the long-term, and meet your objectives.

Savings and investments

2016 was certainly an interesting year, with Brexit and US elections. Diversification is more important than ever, and you need a long-term strategic asset allocation plan specifically designed around your circumstances, needs and risk profile.

Diversification gives your portfolio the chance to produce positive returns over time, without being vulnerable to any single area under-performing. There are various levels you should have in your portfolio: different asset classes; geographical areas, sectors, company size etc; owning equities and bonds issued by a range of companies, and possibly currencies.

The starting point is to obtain a clear and objective assessment of your appetite for risk, to make sure your portfolio is suitable for you.

Tax planning

Your investments and assets should be held in the most suitable arrangement to limit your tax liabilities. Take advice from someone who is well-versed in the nuances of Spanish taxation, otherwise you could see your investment returns slashed by taxes that could have been avoided or mitigated. It is important that your tax planning is up-to-date and designed to take advantage of tax-planning opportunities in Spain.

Another incentive to review your tax affairs is that the global automatic exchange of information regime under the Common Reporting Standard is now in force. The Spanish tax authority will receive information on every resident of Spain, without having to ask for it. Cross-border tax planning can be complex, so you need to ensure you are declaring income and paying tax in the right country.

Estate planning

The first step is to establish your goals. Who would you like to benefit from your estate? Are you happy for them to have control over the money? When should they receive the fund? How much tax will they have to pay on their inheritance?

You then need to obtain specialist advice to ensure that your estate plan is specifically set up to achieve your wishes for your heirs.

Under the EU succession regulation Brussels IV, which came into force in August 2015, you can choose whether Spanish or UK succession law will apply to your estate. The default position is for Spanish succession law to apply to foreign nationals living here, unless they have a will stating otherwise. If you do not have a valid will, your estate may be distributed according to the restrictive Spanish law.

Brussels IV does not allow you to opt out of Spanish succession tax, which can be costly in certain circumstances. This is due if the asset being inherited is located in Spain or the recipient is resident in Spain. Tax is paid by each recipient, with varying rates. UK inheritance tax may also still apply for UK nationals.

Whether it is investments, tax or pension planning, seek advice to ensure you do what works best for your personal situation. Use an adviser who can guide you on all these aspects and provide holistic solutions so you can have peace of mind that your financial affairs are in order.

Summarised tax information is based upon our understanding of current laws and practices which may change. Individuals should seek personalised advice.

