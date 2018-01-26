Tasers to take sting out of Arona crime

THE long arm of the law has just got a little longer in Arona… seven metres to be precise! That’s the distance two immobiliser darts can be shot from the five new taser guns Arona Local Police have added to their crime-control armoury.

For the last month, 49 officers from various units of the Arona police have undergone training in the firing of these weapons, and the protocols for when they can be used.

The cost of the tasers is 16,133 euros, but it’s just part of a 1.4-million-euro security upgrade in the borough, which includes new electric scooters, bikes, and uniforms.

It might appear new and modern, but the use of taser guns has been authorised for local police forces in the Canary Islands since 2002.

Arona Police Councillor Carolina Reveron explained how the weapons would increase security for everyone in the municipality, saying: “In Arona, we have the UPP (Police Prevention Unit), which is an elite force in the oldest local police force in the Canary Islands.

“This is because, as a tourist destination, we face unique challenges in terms of night-life. We receive 1.5 million tourists a year and also have a population of 95,000 people, some in remote areas.”

The tasers will be used only when there is a serious risk to the public or police, delivering non-lethal force as an alternative to firearms. They are especially useful when dealing with people under the influence of alcohol or drugs, but they are prohibited for use against minors and pregnant women.

Other guidelines include not aiming at low muscle areas, the face, or genitals, but legs and arms are the normal targets. The company supplying the tasers stressed that heart defibrillators emit pulses which are hundreds of times stronger than the tasers.

Arona Local Police will also be more eco-friendly and stealthier, thanks to 15 new BMW vehicles. The late December arrivals are headed by five Evolution C scooters, with liquid-cooled, electric motors, a 60mph range, and a top speed of 75 mph, each weighing in at 15,400 euros.

Alongside them are six motorised F80 GT bikes, and four Cruise E electric bikes. It’s all about making the Arona force more efficient and smarter.