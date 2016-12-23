Tallula takes short-cut to help cancer charity

LITTLE Tallulah Smith should be in tears, because she has just had her long hair chopped off. But, as you can see, the five-year-old is wearing a beautiful smile.

That’s because, for the past fortnight or so, the Adeje youngster, from Tijoco Bajo, has been raising money for the homeless organisation in Tenerife South called Arca de Noa (Noahs Ark) by having a sponsored hair-cut last Saturday.

And she is donating her long hair to the UK’s Little Princess Trust charity, to help make a wig for a child with cancer, to the delight of her parents, Heidi Louise and Darren.

Tallula has so far raised around 600 euros, and people are still donating. She is presenting the money collected, on stage, during Callao Salvaje’s open-air Christmas Concert in the plaza tonight (Friday) from 7-9pm.

Cassie, from the Cocobeaux salon in El Madronal, Costa Adeje, who cut off her golden locks, also donated her fee to the charity.

Tallulah’s mother says: “We are so proud of Tallulah, even at a young age, she is always thinking of others and how she can help them. She’s such an inspirational, selfless little girl.”